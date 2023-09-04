Intoxicated male charged with assaulting police officer in Corner Brook

On Saturday evening the Corner Brook RNC was called to a report of a male drinking beer, throwing cans into the roadway and asking people for money in the Main Street area.

Responding officers located a 46-year-old male drinking an alcoholic beverage.

In the interest of the individual’s safety, he was detained due to his high level of intoxication.

During the detention the male spit on one of the responding officers. The male was charged with Assaulting a Police Officer, Breach of a Release Order and Drinking in Public.

The accused was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.