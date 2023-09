Just before 1:00 a.m. last night, RNC officers on patrol observed a known 44-year-old male walking on Water Street in St. John’s.

As the male passed police he was drinking a beer.

Officers intervened and after a brief investigation, officers discovered that he was on a court-issued release order not to consume alcohol.

He was arrested and transported to the lockup. He will appear in court this morning for two breaches of his release order.