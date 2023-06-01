Inspiring NL Sports

Inspiring NL: Martial arts academy kicks its way to the top

By Marykate O'Neill June 1, 2023

A local martial arts academy has made its mark on the province. Just recently, it won big at the national championships.

NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has the inspiring story.

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
