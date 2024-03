The rate of inflation is at 2.8 per cent, down from 2.9 percent in January.

The leading cause was for cellular services, food purchased from stores, and internet access services.

Across the country, Canadians are paying less for cellular services and internet services. Inflation rates are stabilizing for grocery prices while the prices for gasoline increase.

Prices at grocery stores increased by 3.4 percent in January and 2.4 last month.