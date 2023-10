Statistics Canada has released the latest inflation numbers.

Inflation is at 3.8 per cent, down from a 4.0 per cent gain in August.

The deceleration was due in part to lower prices for some travel-related services, durable goods and groceries.

The cost of groceries continued to slow in September but is still at 5.8 per cent year over year, following a 6.9 percent increase in August.

Last month gasoline prices rose 7.5 per cent at the national level.