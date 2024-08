The rate of inflation was down last month to 2.5 percent, increasing at the slowest pace since March 2021.

The rate in June was 2.7 percent

The cause for the decrease in inflation was broad-based, stemming from lower prices for travel tours, passenger vehicles and electricity.

On a monthly basis, gasoline prices increased in July. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the inflation rate rose 0.3 percent in July.