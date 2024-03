Police say the incident in Stoneville, in Central Newfoundland, has been resolved and one person is in custody.

At about 6:00 a.m. Friday morning, RCMP NL advised the public of a significant police presence in the area of Stoneville. Police asked that people stay away from the area to allow them to do their work. But said there was no danger to the public.

The public can expect a continued police presence in the Stoneville area today as police continue their work.