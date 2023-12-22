Individual Facing Several Charges for Wild Life Act Violation

An individual has been charged with several violations of the Wild Life Act after an investigation by officers with the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture’s Resource Enforcement Division earlier this year.

Officers initiated an investigation back in October after receiving information regarding suspected illegal hunting activity in the area of Old Mill Road in Goobies.

An individual was identified and charged with Failure to affix or lock the tag on a big game animal, discharging a firearm within 300 metres of a dwelling, discharging a firearm on or across a public road and possession of a big game animal not taken in accordance with regulations.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on January 18.

Penalties associated with these offences include a fine of up to $5,000, up to six months in prison and a prohibition from holding a moose or caribou licence for a period of five years.

The public is encouraged to report suspected illegal hunting activity. The public can report suspicious activity anonymously by calling 1-800-820-0990 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.