As of April 1, there will be another increase to the minimum wage rate.

Minister Responsible for Labour Bernard Davis announced today that the minimum wage will increase by $0.60 bringing the minimum wage to $15.60 per hour.

The minimum overtime wage rate will increase to $23.40.

The most recent increase to the minimum wage rate of $0.50 occurred on October 1, 2023, bringing the minimum wage rate to $15.00 per hour.