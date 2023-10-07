Incident on Buckmaster’s Circle sends child and pickup truck driver to hospital

An incident on Buckmaster’s Circle on Saturday evening sent a young child and the driver of a pickup truck to hospital.

The incident happened at about 6:00 p.m. on the centre-city street, and left a pickup truck partially buried in a home. Reports from the scene indicate the vehicle was being followed by police when it crashed into the home, leaving both the truck and home with significant damage. A young child was also reportedly struck by the truck, and was taken to the Janeway Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Centre with unknown injuries that were described at the time as non life-threatening.

A pickup truck sits partially buried in a home on Buckmaster’s Circle following an incident on Saturday. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The driver of the pickup truck had to be removed from the vehicle by firefighters before being taken to a waiting ambulance. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, though an official on scene stated they may have been experiencing a medical emergency, a fact not yet confirmed by police. Officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary formed a barrier between first responders and an emotional crowd that had gathered in the street.

Newfoundland Power was summoned to the scene to assess damage to the home’s electrical system. Personnel with the NL Housing Corporation were also called to examine the damaged home.

The incident remains under investigation. NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.