Inaugural Collective Singing Festival the first of its kind in this province

The HarbourVOICES! International Festival of Collective Singing Traditions is set to debut from June 29 to July 4, marking a spectacular start to the province’s Year of the Arts. This flagship event will bring together 1,400 participants, including 700 from across the globe, in an innovative six-day celebration of group singing traditions.

This festival features concerts, workshops, and interactive events. Audiences will experience performances from professional invited singing groups, participating auditioned singing groups, and collaborative singing groups. Additionally, the festival introduces “solo-together” participants, individuals who come alone but form a singing group.

HarbourVOICES! will host lunchtime, evening, and pop-up concerts, with a gala event at the Mary Brown’s Centre on July 2nd. These concerts offer opportunities to see some of the most beloved local singing groups as well as International and Canadian sensations including: Inuksuk Drum Dancers (NU), Quintessential Vocal Ensemble (NL), Philippine Madrigal Singers (the Phillipines), M’ANAM (Iceland/Ireland), Lady Cove (NL), Cantaré Children’s Choir (AB) and many more.

Tickets for HarbourVOICES! International Festival of Collective Singing Traditions are now available at www.harbourvoices.ca. For additional details about the festival program, participating artists, and volunteer opportunities, visit www.harbourvoices.ca.