Impaired driver arrested in Paradise

A 38-year-old driver was arrested on Wednesday evening after the RNC were alerted by the public of a potential impaired driver.

Officers located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop in Paradise.

The driver was asked to provide a breath sample and failed the roadside test and was arrested as a result.

The driver was then taken to complete the breath test which he refused.

He was charged with refusal to comply with a demand and released to appear in court at a later date.