Impaired driver arrested after disturbance at CBS residence

A 51-year-old man is in custody after a disturbance at a residence in Conception Bay South.

The RNC were called to a disturbance after midnight last night. While en route, officers located the suspect driving away from the home and the vehicle was stopped by police.

The suspect showed signs of impairment and was arrested. The man was issued a seven day driving suspension and his vehicle was impounded.

Through subsequent investigation, the male was also charged with assault and brought to the St. John’s lockup to await court.