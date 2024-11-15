Hundreds gather to remember Gander aviator and entrepreneur 

On Thursday, hundreds of people gathered to pay respects to aviator and entrepreneur Pat White who died on Sunday at the age of 66.

White was the CEO of Exploits Valley Air Services and Gander Flight Training. He also had a broad portfolio of aviation services, including air ambulance, charter, cargo and maintenance.

In a statement from Gander airport, the airport said, “he could be occasionally uncompromising in his business approach, but that belied a man deeply committed to his family and helping whoever needed it however he could.”