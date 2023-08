The RCMP NL is investigating the discovery of human remains found in a remote wooded area near Marches Point on the west coast of the island Sunday.

An identification of the remains has not yet been confirmed.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and will examine both identification and cause of death. Until that time, police say, no further information can be provided.

The RCMP is expected to provide an update following the conclusion of the work of the OCME.