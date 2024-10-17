The Town of Holyrood is warning of Black Bear Sightings on Salmonier Line.

If black bears are near your home, cabin or campsite, do not feed them and do not leave food, pet food, bottles, soda cans or food containers outside. Store garbage inside a shed or garage until just before pick-up.

Harvest fruit from fruit trees when ripe. Remember that bird feeders attract bears.

When walking in the woods watch for signs of bear activity.

If a black bear approaches you stay calm and give the bear space and an escape route. Speak calmly and firmly, avoid eye contact, and back away slowly. Never run or try to climb a tree.