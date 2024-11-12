Hogan providing an update today on nursing recruitment

Minister of Health and Community Services John Hogan will provide an update today on nursing recruitment.

Hogan will be joined by the Vice President of Human Resources for Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services Debbie Molloy.

On Friday morning, RNU Vice President Kim Parsons presented to a group of 121 fourth-year nursing students at the Centre for Nursing Studies.

Despite over 600 vacancies in the healthcare system, only three of these students have received job offers. The RNU says it’s a stark contrast to statements by government officials and NLHS that over 90% of nursing graduates have been hired.