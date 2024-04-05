Herder resumes tonight in Deer Lake

The 2024 Herder Memorial Championships resumes tonight at the Hodder Memorial Centre in Deer Lake with game three of the best of seven series between the St. John’s Rooftech Caps and the Deer Lake Red Wings.

Caps are leading the series two games to none, as they won both games on home ice last weekend by scores of 3-2 and 7-4. Game time tonight is 7:30 PM.

Game four is scheduled for Saturday night in Deer Lake with a 7:30 pm start. If game five is necessary, it will be played Sunday afternoon at 1:30 PM at the Hodder Memorial Centre.

For the full schedule, results, stats and how to watch live, visit the Herder website – The Herder

Last weekend Hockey NL presented several perpetual seasonal individual awards:

Evening Telegram Trophy – Clarenville Caribous

T.A Gus Soper Most Valuable Player – Kevin Reid, Clarenville Caribous

SE Tuma Top Scorer – Kris Hodge, CBS Blues

President’s Award Top Goaltender – A. J Whiffen, Clarenville Caribous

Albert Pee Wee Crane Rookie of the Year – Matthew McKim, St. John’s Caps

Picture below, is Matthew McKim being presented his award by Joe Maynard.