Heavy rain continues on the Northern Peninsula, while some sun makes an appearance further south on Thursday

A long fetch of moisture is bringing driving rains to parts of the Northern Peninsula this evening, and that will continue thru Thursday and into Friday. There are reports of flooding and washouts around Englee. A Rainfall Warnings remains in effect for the Northern Peninsula East, and up to 50 mm of additional rainfall, locally more, will fall by the time it ends Friday morning.
Beyond the rain on the GNP, the weather on the Island will drastically improve for Thursday. Many areas will see a mix of sun and cloud, after a cloudy start, and temperatures into the middle teens to lower 20s by this afternoon.
On the Avalon, temperatures will vary quite a bit between coastal and inland locations. Areas along the coast will struggle to get to 10° or 12° for a high, while inland locations will be closer to 20° by mid-afternoon. A closer look at the Avalon shows this well.
Labrador will see some rain in the south tomorrow, and generally more sunny skies the farther north and/or west one goes.
Sadly, after tomorrow, we see another round of rain and showers moving into the Island for the weekend. There are some signs of change as we begin next week… but sadly it looks like we will have another soggy weekend to get through first.