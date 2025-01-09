Heavy equipment used to steal ATM from Carbonear Scotiabank

RCMP are investigating another shocking and brazen attempt at a bank in Carbonear using heavy equipment.

The Scotiabank on Powell Drive in Carbonear was hit just after 1 this morning and sustained major damage by thieves who used heavy equipment, dragging their way through brick and the exterior facade at the banks drive thru ATM.

Police remain on the scene today and the investigation is ongoing but RCMP are looking for a truck they believe was involved in the bank smash up. RCMP say a stolen red GMC Duramax diesel truck with a Clay Oates Landsaping logo on the door was believed to have been used in the crime. The vehicle has an amber light on the top. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or crimestoppers.