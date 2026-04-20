Virtual emergency services open at Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre

Health, News April 20th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public that emergency services are being supported through a Virtual ER physician at Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre from:

Monday, April 20 at 8:00 a.m. until Friday, April 24 at 8:00 a.m.

When a virtual ER is operating: Residents can proceed to the ER at Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre as usual where they will be assessed and transferred to another hospital, if necessary. The emergency department staff will be supported by a physician who will be available virtually.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to the nearest open emergency. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine or click here.

Other information:

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);

health information; and

support in a mental health crisis

For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/.

NL Health Services thanks the public for their understanding as we continue to focus on providing safe and quality care for the people of Newfoundland and Labrador.