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Health

Urgent Care Centre staffing concerns continue

Health, News

For the second time in just a few weeks the Urgent Care Centre on Stavanger Drive was forced to temporarily close over the weekend, due to staffing issues. Since opening its doors back in January, the facility has been forced to shut its doors on a number of times. The facility reopened again Sunday morning.

Opposition parties questioned health minister Lela Evans in the House of Assembly throughout the current sitting. She admitted its been a challenge to keep the clinic adequately staffed, as recruitment and retention of health care workers remains a struggle.

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