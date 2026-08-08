Change today to entrance for new emergency department at Health Sciences Centre

Health, News August 8th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services is advising the public that the new emergency department (ED) at the Health Sciences Centre (300 Prince Phillip Drive in St. John’s) opens for patient care on today at 7:30 a.m. Patients are advised to proceed to the new entrance.

Emergency Department (ED) entrance: Patients presenting to the ED will use the new entrance which is adjacent to the main entrance of the Health Sciences Centre. Signage and staff members will be in place to help direct patients during the transition.

Transition period: Health-care teams will provide guidance and help relocate patients, as needed, from the current ED space to the new ED space during the transition period on August 8.

Psychiatric Assessment Unit (PAU): There is no change in the location of the PAU at the Health Sciences Complex at this time. Individuals presenting to the PAU should continue to enter through the main entrance of the Mental Health and Addictions Centre (MHAC) to access the PAU. Additional information will be provided, as needed.

These measures support the launch of the first stage of the new emergency department, which includes a new entrance and waiting area for patients, high-acuity/trauma area, assessment unit and ambulance garage. These new areas have been designed using current best practices and include larger treatment rooms, increased privacy through private patient rooms, improved accessibility, modern equipment, and enhanced workspaces for staff. The upgrades will enhance safety and provide a more efficient, and more patient-centered environment while supporting the delivery of complex emergency care.