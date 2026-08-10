Temporary disruption at Bonne Bay Health Centre

Health, News August 10th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public that work is ongoing with the service provider to resolve an interruption to telephone services currently impacting Bonne Bay Health Centre in Norris Point.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to the nearest open emergency. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine or click here.