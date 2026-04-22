Health, News April 22nd, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public there will be a temporary closure of emergency services at Dr. Y.K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre in New-Wes-Valley on:

Wednesday, April 22 at 9:00 a.m. until Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 a.m.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to the nearest open emergency. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine or click here.

Other information:

NL Health Services’ Health Hub is available to all residents of Central Newfoundland who have non-emergent medical issues and do not have a family physician. Health Hub clinics are open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Hours of operation are dependent on physician availability. To reach the Health Hub, please call the Gander Medical Clinic at 709-381-0112 or 709-381-0338 or the Killick Clinic in Grand Falls-Windsor at 709-292-8404. Patients should expect an increase in wait times for both in person and virtual appointments at Health Hub sites.

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

– medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);

– health information; and

– support in a mental health crisis.

For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/.

Virtual Primary Care is available to those who do not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner through video or phone call appointments. For more information, please visit: https://virtualcarenl.ca/virtual-primary-care/.