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Health

Temporary change in services at Mary’s Harbour Community Clinic 

Health, News

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public that emergency and primary care services at the Mary’s Harbour Community Clinic will temporarily be provided by the St. Lewis Community Clinic from:

  • Sunday, August 9 at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, August 10 at 1:00 p.m.

In case of emergency: Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should call the St. Lewis Community Clinic at (709) 939-2230. If you are unsure if you need urgent care, please call the 811 HealthLine or click here.

Other information:

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

  • medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);
  • health information; and
  • support in a mental health crisis.

For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/.

Virtual Primary Care is available to those who do not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner through video or phone call appointments. For more information, please visit: https://virtualcarenl.ca/virtual-primary-care/

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