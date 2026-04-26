Registered Nurses Union says Budget 2026 “must deliver real solutions for health care”

Health April 26th, 2026

With the provincial budget set for April 29, the Registered Nurses’ Union Newfoundland and Labrador (RNU) says people across the province are looking for something simple: a healthcare system they can rely on.

According to the union, patients are waiting too long for care. Nurses are working short and stretched thin. In many communities, services feel unstable and uncertain.

“When people cannot count on healthcare close to home, it puts real pressure on communities,” said Yvette Coffey, President of RNU. “No one should feel like they have to leave their community just to access care. That is not a strong healthcare system.”

Government has said this budget will focus on better health care and a stronger future.

“Nurses are experts in care. We are there every day, working with patients and seeing where the system is struggling,” said Coffey. “We are also bringing forward clear, practical solutions that can help fix it.”

RNU’s Budget 2026 submission outlines steps to stabilize the nursing workforce and improve access to care across Newfoundland and Labrador. The focus is on using existing healthcare dollars more effectively to build long term strength in the system.

That includes expanding Nurse Practitioner services, addressing compensation issues that affect recruitment and retention, supporting nursing students, and reducing reliance on costly private nursing agencies.

“We cannot keep spending public money on short term fixes while the system continues to struggle,” said Coffey. “We need to invest in our own workforce and build a system that is steady, reliable, and ready to meet people’s needs.”

A key recommendation is the creation of a Provincial Travel Team. This would be a publicly employed team of nurses who can be deployed where they are needed most, helping stabilize services in rural and remote communities and reduce pressure on existing staff.

“This is a practical solution that supports both patients and healthcare workers,” said Coffey. “It gives the system the ability to respond when services are under pressure, while keeping that capacity within the public system.”

RNU is also calling on government to follow through on commitments to support healthcare workers and students, including paid clinical placements and stronger pathways for new graduates.

“These are reasonable, responsible steps,” said Coffey. “They help stabilize the workforce, improve access to care, and make better use of public resources.”