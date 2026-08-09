Recall issued for popular brand of chicken burgers in Canada

Health, News August 9th, 2026

A popular brand of chicken burgers is being taken off shelves.

Leadbetter Foods Inc. issued a recall for Compliments’ Smashed 100% Chicken Burgers due to an allergen risk over undeclared egg, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

“Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product,” the notice said.

The affected products came in 680-gram packages (eight 85-gram chicken patties) and can be identified by its universal product code: 0 55742 58333 5.