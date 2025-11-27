Health

Nunatsiavut Government and N.L. Health Services report outbreak of tuberculosis

The Nunatsiavut Government’s Department of Health and Social Development (DHSD) and Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services are advising the public of an outbreak of tuberculosis (TB) within the Labrador Inuit Settlement Area. 

To reduce the risk from TB, NL Health Services and the DHSD Public Health team have been actively identifying contacts and potential new cases through contact tracing and are supporting access to testing.  

Facts About TB 

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms of TB should contact the local regional community clinic for an appointment or the Public Health Nurse. 

Symptoms associated with TB include: 

·        persistent cough 

·        fever 

·        night sweats 

·        weight loss 

It is also possible to be infected with TB and not have any symptoms.  

