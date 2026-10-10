NL Health Services and CCHL renew a three-year strategic alliance

Health October 10th, 2026

NL Health Services has renewed its strategic alliance with the Canadian College of Health Leaders (CCHL) to increase the leadership capabilities of health care managers in Canada.

As part of this renewed partnership, CCHL and NL Health Services are pleased to celebrate the inclusion of the NL Health Services Learning LEADerS Program within the CCHL Certificate Partner pathway. This collaboration recognizes the program’s contribution to developing health care leaders and provides Learning LEADerS graduates with an enhanced pathway toward the Certified Health Executive (CHE) designation through advanced standing for CHE Program requirements.

The CHE designation is the only national certification program for Canadian health leaders. This program offers individual leaders several benefits including support for lifelong learning in health services leadership; assistance with career advancement; peer recognition and serves as an essential career designation.

“The renewal of our strategic alliance with NL Health Services reinforces the strong alignment between our organizations and our collective dedication to developing impactful health leaders,” says Stephan Plourde, CHE, Chief Operating Officer at CCHL.

“The recognition of the Learning LEADerS Program as a pathway to the Certified Health Executive designation reflects a partnership built on a shared commitment to leaders at all levels of NL Health Services. By expanding access to nationally recognized opportunities, the program helps advance career development, while also helping to strengthen the quality of care provided to patients and communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador,” adds Collette Smith, CHE, Vice President of Human Resources (interim) at NL Health Services.