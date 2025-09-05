Announcement coming today regarding child and youth community health model

Health, News September 5th, 2025

Minister of Health and Community Services Krista Lynn Howell and Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development and Minister of Families and Affordability Bernard Davis will make an announcement regarding the Child and Youth Community Health Model today.

Ministers will be joined by the CEO of NL Health Services, Dr. Pat Parfrey.

The availability will begin at 11:15 a.m. at Daybreak Child and Family Centre in St. John’s.