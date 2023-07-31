Health News Politics

Health minister faces questions about safe injection sites after fentanyl death

By Web Team
Published on July 31, 2023 at 4:58 pm
Updated on July 31, 2023 9:30 pm

With news of another fentanyl overdose, Health Minister Tom Osborne was asked Monday whether the province needs to look at safe injection sites.

Post Views: 0



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top