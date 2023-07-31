Health minister faces questions about safe injection sites after fentanyl death

To help modernize ambulance services and create greater efficiency in emergency response operations, the province has announced that ambulances in the eastern zone have been equipped with a new electronic Patient Care Record (ePCR) system. The system replaces outdated paper-based reporting with modern tablet computers.

The new system includes instantaneous creation of clinical reports, and the information collected during emergencies is easily provided to emergency department staff and can be integrated with the patient’s electronic health record, which will improve information sharing and collaboration at hospitals and health care facilities. The department anticipates full implementation of ePCR in all regions of the province as part of the transition to an integrated ambulance system throughout 2023 and 2024.

Each record collected by the ePCR contains important patient information, such as the location of the request for service, ambulance response times, the reason for the request for service and a complete record of the care provided by paramedics. In addition, the ePCR:

Provides geographical information on emergency medical services and response times of ambulances;

Allows staff to review response times and adjust operations, if necessary; and

Shows where clinical improvement may be required and opportunities for training exist.

