Health minister faces questions about safe injection sites after fentanyl death

With news of another fentanyl overdose, Health Minister Tom Osborne was asked Monday whether the province needs to look at safe injection sites.
Province announces new system to help modernize ambulance servicesBy Web Team — 11 hours ago
To help modernize ambulance services and create greater efficiency in emergency response operations, the province has announced that ambulances in the eastern zone have been equipped with a new electronic Patient Care Record (ePCR) system. The system replaces outdated paper-based reporting with modern tablet computers.
The new system includes instantaneous creation of clinical reports, and the information collected during emergencies is easily provided to emergency department staff and can be integrated with the patient’s electronic health record, which will improve information sharing and collaboration at hospitals and health care facilities. The department anticipates full implementation of ePCR in all regions of the province as part of the transition to an integrated ambulance system throughout 2023 and 2024.
Each record collected by the ePCR contains important patient information, such as the location of the request for service, ambulance response times, the reason for the request for service and a complete record of the care provided by paramedics. In addition, the ePCR:
- Provides geographical information on emergency medical services and response times of ambulances;
- Allows staff to review response times and adjust operations, if necessary; and
- Shows where clinical improvement may be required and opportunities for training exist.
Health Minister Tom Osborne will be speaking to media this afternoon. NTV's Marykate O'Neill is covering the story and will have more at 6.
RCMP believe one or more people may be helping fugitive Tony Farrell evade arrestBy Jodi Cooke — 7 hours ago
Wanted man Tony Farrell is a high priority for RCMP in this province. He has evaded arrest since being the subject of an emergency alert which was issued last Wednesday. At the time, residents in the area of Swift Current on the Burin Peninsula were asked to stay inside their homes with their doors locked, but police still haven't been able to locate Farrell. In an update today, RCMP spokesperson Glenda Power says while she can't speak to the perimeters of the specific search area, she can today confirm that police seized the vehicle Farrell had been using last week. On Wednesday, after police issued the emergency alert, Farrell had been moving on foot, and was armed. Today RCMP believe he is likely being harboured or helped to evade capture from one or more members of the public. Police warn that anyone who is helping him could also be charged and face serious penalties. Power adds that while last week during the emergency alert issue, they were concerned about potential use of a firearm – to date, Farrell has not had a history of firearms use. RCMP say the investigation is still a high priority and is ongoing.
RNC searching for missing peopleBy Web Team — 5 hours ago
Police are searching for two missing people. After receiving a missing person report on July 29, the RNC is requesting the assistance of the community with locating missing persons – 31-year-old Derek Musser and 24-year-old Claire Hargrave, who had been residing in the downtown area of St. John’s.
They are believed to be operating a grey 2012 Jeep Compass SUV, with license plate JNG 288. They also have a mixed-breed medium sized black dog named Sexton. Musser is also known as Atticus Emery, Atticus Hargrave or Atticus Hargrove. Hargrave is also known as Claire Emery, Claire Emery Hargrave or Freja Hargrave. The pair may have been attempting to travel across the province, but have not been in contact with family since late June.
Musser is described to be six feet tall, 210 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both of his arms. Hargrave is described to be five feet and four inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder length sandy blonde hair. She has a tattoo of flowers across her chest.
The RNC has concerns for their safety and wellbeing, and request that anyone who has information pertaining to their whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.