Health Department monitoring increase in whooping cough cases

The Department of Health and Community Services is monitoring an increase in pertussis cases throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. To date, in 2024, there have been 230 confirmed cases of pertussis throughout the province.

Pertussis is a contagious respiratory infection that can lead to severe complications, especially in vulnerable populations. Symptoms may start with a runny nose, mild fever and cough, and progress to episodes of severe, prolonged coughing, often accompanied by a distinctive “whooping” sound during inhalation.

Symptoms can last from weeks to months. Infants are at the highest risk of complications, such as pneumonia and seizures.

The public, especially pregnant people and those in close contact with infants, are encouraged to be aware of symptoms related to pertussis and to ensure vaccinations are up to date as cases continue to increase throughout the province.

Pertussis can be treated with antibiotics, but vaccination is the most effective means of controlling the spread of pertussis. Pertussis vaccination is offered to:

All children at two, four, six, and 18 months of age;

All children between four to six years of age;

All children in Grade 9;

Pregnant people between 27 to 32 weeks gestation for each pregnancy; and

Adults at least 10 years from their school-age dose.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has expanded immunization efforts this school year in response to the rising number of pertussis cases across the province. While booster doses are already given in Grade 9, the whooping cough vaccine is now being offered to Grade 8 students, as well.

For more information on pertussis vaccination schedules, symptoms, and preventive measures, please consult your healthcare provider or contact your local public health office.





Individuals in the Central, Labrador-Grenfell, and Western Zones who have questions about pertussis booster/Tdap vaccine availability are asked to call their local public health clinic/community health office. For contact information, please refer to the NL Health Services’ zone’s website: Central, Labrador-Grenfell, and Western