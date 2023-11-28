Health Canada adds cantaloupe sold in NL to recall list

The Public Health Agency of Canada recently expanded its recall of cantaloupe fruit responsible for making people sick in salmonella, and it includes cantaloupes sold in this province.

Health Canada initially published the recall last week after one person died from contracting the bacterial illness. on Friday, the agency reported more than 60 confirmed cases and nearly two dozen hospitalizations nation wide. The recall has been updated to include cantaloupes sold in this province under the ‘Rudy’ brand. The affected fruit was sold between October 10th and November 24th. People who may have purchased this brand are asked to throw it away or return it to where it was purchased.