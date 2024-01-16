Harvey’s acquires North Atlantic home heating oil accounts in St. John’s area

Harvey’s Home Heating has acquired North Atlantic’s home heating oil accounts in the greater St John’s area.

“Today’s announcement is an exciting opportunity for Harvey’s Home Heating allowing us to expand our business and further cement our position as the top tier provider of home heating services in St. John’s,” said Christopher Forward, General Manager of Harvey’s Home Heating. “We are committed to our customers, old and new, and will continue to be there for all of them in the years to come.”

Starting Feb. 1, North Atlantic’s home heating oil customers in the St. John’s area will be serviced by Harvey’s. This does not impact North Atlantic’s current propane services. The company says it’s committed to providing its new customers with a seamless transition. The changeover will be automatic and will require no action on the part of affected customers.

In addition to the acquisition of North Atlantic’s heating oil customers, Harvey’s is also expanding its services to offer more choice for customers. This includes now offering customers Mini-Splits and the Mighty Mini program, a Mini-Split maintenance plan to ensure system reliability.