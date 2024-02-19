Harsh weather conditions threaten Cape Ray shipwreck as residents continue fundraising efforts

The shipwreck that washed up on the shore of J.T. Cheeseman Provincial Park is at risk of being destroyed, because of days of harsh weather conditions in the region.

Shawn Bath of Clean Harbours Initiative took to Facebook with a plea for more donations to help with the process of removing the wreckage from the water, to prevent any further damage.

Bath says the wreckage has moved about 100 feet off the ocean floor, and says he will be surprised if the wreckage is still intact after this weekend. A GoFundMe page has been set up, as residents are collecting donations to help raise money to get the wreckage out of the water, and preserve it.