Harbour Grace RCMP continues impaired operation enforcement

Shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Friday, police stopped a vehicle on Harvey Street in Harbour Grace. The driver, a 56-year-old man from Carbonear, showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed a roadside breath test. He was arrested for impaired operation. At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were above the legal limit.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, police stopped a vehicle on Route 70. The driver, a 73-year-old man from Harbour Grace, completed a roadside breath test, the results of which placed him above the provincial limit for alcohol.

Both drivers were issued licence suspensions and the vehicles were seized and impounded.