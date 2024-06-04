Harbour Grace RCMP arrests two impaired drivers over the weekend 

Police arrested a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman in two separate incidents of impaired driving over the weekend. Just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash where a car collided with a light pole. Police attended the scene. The driver, a 22-year-old woman from Victoria, showed signs of impairment. Open cannabis and drug paraphernalia were observed in the vehicle. The woman was arrested and was transported to Carbonear General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Blood samples were obtained as part of an impaired driving investigation. The results will determine if impaired driving charges will be laid.

On Sunday, just after 3:00 a.m., police responded to an incident outside of an establishment on Water Street in Harbour Grace. An ATV operator showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for impaired driving and was transported to the detachment where he provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit. He was released to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired operation and his license was suspended.