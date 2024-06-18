Harbour Grace man faces charges of flight from police and dangerous driving

A Harbour Grace man is facing charges of flight from police and dangerous driving after he failed to stop for police at an attempted traffic stop in Carbonear on June 14. Shortly before 3:00 a.m. on Friday, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a vehicle on Water Street. The vehicle failed to stop for police and fled in a dangerous manner. In the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle. Instead, police later located the vehicle at a residence on Lower South Side Road.

The driver, a 39-year-old Harbour Grace man who was operating a vehicle without a licence, was arrested. He is now facing charges of flight from police, dangerous operation and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

He is set to appear in court at a later date.