Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Airport Corporation Meet to Discuss Air Travel in Labrador

The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay held meetings last week with representatives of the Goose Bay Airport Corporation.

The discussions focused on how to address the issues of affordability and reliability of air travel in Labrador. The airport corporation provided an update on steps they are taking to improve air service in the region and where the town can play a role.

Both parties will work together along with other stakeholders to enhance air service.

More information will follow as details become available.