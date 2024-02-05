Gunshots fired at St. John’s home

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is investigating a weapons offence in St. John’s.

At 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, patrol officers responded to a report that gunshots had been fired at a residence on Mitchell Court. Responding officers determined the gunshots had been fired at a home from the area of Guy Street.

There were no injuries reported. The event is believed to be targeted.

Investigators are seeking any video footage from the area of the incident between 11 p.m. and midnight Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. Information can also be reported anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visitwww.nlcrimestoppers.com.