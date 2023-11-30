Growlers Shade Steelheads in Shootout

The Newfoundland Growlers held off the league leading Idaho Steelheads in a 5-4 shootout win on Wednesday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Tyler Weiss, Brock Caufield (2) and Jackson Berezowski provided the goals in regulation for the Growlers with Isaac Johnson assisting on all four Newfoundland tallies.

Following a scoreless overtime frame, Johnson and Zach O’Brien scored for the Growlers while Luke Cavallin stopped both Steelheads he faced in the shootout to secure a thrilling 5-4 victory for Newfoundland.

These two faceoff once again on Friday night at 10:40pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. NFL – B. Caufield

2. IDH – M. Rassell

3. NFL – I. Johnson