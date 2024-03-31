Growlers record big win over Railers as club’s future hangs in the balance; ECHL board set to meet on Tuesday

The Newfoundland Growlers rolled the Worcester Railers 9-3 on Saturday night at DCU Center. Isaac Johnson’s four point night, and fourth hat-trick of the season, led an offensive outburst from the Growlers. Marko Sikic also scored his first professional goal in this one.

Newfoundland is set to host Trois-Rivières next weekend but it’s uncertain if that will even happen.

The Growlers, the ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, could have their operations suspended as early as Tuesday. That’s according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, who confirmed the news to Hockey Night in Canada viewers Saturday night. Dean MacDonald, who owns both the Growlers and the Trois-Rivieres Lions, reportedly owes hundreds of thousands of dollars and both clubs could fold early this week.

“Barring a major change on Tuesday, both of these two teams could have their operations suspended, if a sale cannot be worked out,” Friedman reported.

The ECHL has set a deadline for Deacon Sports and Entertainment (DSE) to sell the clubs by April 2. The league’s board of governors will meet Tuesday to decide whether to allow them to play out the season.

The Growlers have been a force since their inception in 2018-19, winning the Kelly Cup in their inaugural season.

