The Newfoundland Growlers announced on Monday that they have signed Adam Dawe to a Standard Player Contract ahead of the upcoming hockey season.

Dawe is from Gander and was midway through his senior year of college hockey with the UConn Huskies last winter before turning pro. He also previously spent four years at the University of Maine where he notched 52 points in 95 career games with the program.

Before his collegiate career, Dawe played with the Notre Dame Hounds and Sioux Falls Stampede.