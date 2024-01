The Newfoundland Growlers were blanked 4-0 by the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena. Jeremy Brodeur stopped all 35 shots he faced in the Adirondack net while Luke Cavallin made 28 saves at the other end.

With the loss, the Growlers are ninth overall in the Eastern Conference with 41 points (17-17-7). However, the real concern is the clubs play over the past 10 games (3-5-2-0).

Newfoundland are in Maine tonight at 7:30pm NL time.