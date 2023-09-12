Group of N.L. siblings share $1-million Lotto Max prize

A group of siblings from Newfoundland and Labrador have won the latest $1M Lotto Max prize.

Beverly Parsons and her husband Winston of Hampden, N.L. were visiting Gander to take in the musical Come From Away when the show was unexpectedly cancelled. Beverly ended up purchasing a $1-million Maxmillions winning Lotto Max ticket.

“We went in the store there to get a Pepsi and a water and purchased a ticket,” Parsons said. “I’m so glad we were thirsty.”

Parsons, who often purchases lottery tickets with her two brothers, Carl and Dave Clarke, heard the following day that someone in Gander had won a $1-million prize.

When she checked the winning numbers online, she couldn’t believe what she saw and immediately called Carl to have him verify she was reading it right.

“It was a bit of a panic,” Parsons said. “Then we both tried to FaceTime Dave.”

Dave saw that both his sister and brother were trying to reach him and thought something must be wrong. However, it was nothing but good news for Dave when they finally reached him and shared that the three of them had won $1 million.

Parsons and her husband plan to use their share of the prize money to pay off bills, purchase a new vehicle and visit family in Ottawa.

Carl and Dave don’t have much planned just yet, but both plan to use some of their prize money to pay off bills.

The siblings and their spouses also plan on taking a family vacation together somewhere warm.

“We will be able to live out the rest of our days in comfort,” Parsons said. “It’s unbelievable and really life changing at our age.”

Parsons purchased the winning Lotto Max ticket at Circle K in Gander, N.L. The retailer will receive a one per cent seller’s prize.