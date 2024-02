Due to inadequate snow cover, all areas of Gros Morne National Park are now closed to snowmobiling, effective immediately.

Gros Morne National Park states that snowmobiling season dates are subject to change due to factors such as, but not limited to unfavorable snow conditions, dangerous conditions, and impact to ecosystems.

For more information on snowmobiling regulations in Gros Morne National Park, please visit this link.