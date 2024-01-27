Grand Falls-Windsor to host information session on Family Care Teams

The Town of Grand Falls-Windsor, in partnership with the Grand Falls-Windsor Community Healthcare Coalition is hosting an information session on Wednesday to answer residents’ questions on Family Care Teams.

A representative from NL Health Services will give a presentation on Family Care Teams to help residents better understand how they operate. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer portion and a short presentation on the social determinants of health.

This event will take place on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 7:00 PM at The Classic Theatre at 10 High Street in Grand Falls-Windsor. All citizens of the Central region are welcome to attend. Pre-registration is not required. The town says its looking at options to stream the session online.