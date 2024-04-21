Grade Reconfiguration Proposed for Prince of Wales Collegiate School System

There will be a potential grade reconfiguration for four schools within the current Prince of Wales Collegiate School System, including St. Andrew’s Elementary, Larkhall Academy, Leary’s Brook Junior High, and Prince of Wales Collegiate.

The reason for the change is due to capacity challenges at the primary/elementary school level.

Beginning in September, St. Andrew’s Elementary and Larkhall Academy will be reconfigured to Kindergarten to Grade 4. Current Grade 4 students at St. Andrew’s and Larkhall Academy advancing to Grade 5 in September 2024 will transition one year earlier to Leary’s Brook Junior High, which is the current feeder school.

Leary’s Brook Junior High will be reconfigured to Grades 5 to 8. Current Grade 8 students at Leary’s Brook advancing to Grade 9 in September 2024 will transition one year earlier to Prince of Wales Collegiate, which is the current feeder school.

Prince of Wales Collegiate will be reconfigured as a Grade 9 to Level IV school.

There will be no changes to catchment areas for students and no changes to the grade configuration of Beachy Cove Elementary or Brookside Intermediate.

The grade reconfiguration of the Prince of Wales Collegiate School System is anticipated to be an interim measure.