Government to Launch New Recruitment and Retention Initiatives for Emergency Services

The Provincial Government has announced new incentives to attract new recruits and support existing paramedicine staff in the province.

The incentives are based on recommendations from Health Accord NL to ensure health care providers are in place to offer direct care and services to residents, and to provide work-life balance for employees.

The new supports and incentives for new recruits and paramedicine staff include a skills advancement program for emergency medical responders to advance skills to become primary care paramedics., a tuition relief program for primary care paramedic students and advanced care paramedic students, and an educational travel subsidy for paramedicine students when travel is required for laboratory and clinical education.

Negotiations are continuing with Medavie Health NL which was selected in October to design, manage and operate the integrated road and air ambulance service in the province.